Wigan boss Matt Peet “shocked” by “worst 40 minutes” since taking over as Warriors fall to Leeds Rhinos

WIGAN WARRIORS were stunned last night by a 12-man Leeds Rhinos, who were able to overturn an 18-14 deficit to run out 40-18 winners.

Four unanswered tries in the last quarter saw the Rhinos inflict Wigan’s heaviest defeat in the 2023 Super League season.

Speaking after the game, Wigan head coach Matt Peet told Sky Sports that he was “shocked” by this aspect of the Warriors’ defeat.

Peet said: “I wasn’t shocked by Leeds and their quality, I was shocked by our mentality. We started chasing points and it went from bad to worse.

“I commend Leeds, some of their tries was outstanding skill. We knew that they were capable of that though and we didn’t do enough to stop them.”

“I do think when you start to chase points, you give them more of a chance. They scored a couple of tries at the end where we serve up some soft ball but I think credit to them.”

If the disappointment of the result wasn’t enough, Peet went further to describe the second-half as “the worst 40 minutes” he has seen since taking over as Wigan head coach.

“It is an 80 minute game and we failed to commit to it for the full 80 minutes. That is the worst 40 minutes since I’ve been here and the first time I feel the way I do right now.

“Generally when we have lost it has been a performance of commitment but that wasn’t the case today.”