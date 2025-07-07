Wayne Bennett addresses Lewis Dodd’s South Sydney Rabbitohs future

FORMER St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd could still have a future at South Sydney Rabbitohs, who he joined in the close season, according to the Rabbitohs’ coach Wayne Bennett.

Prior to being selected as the eighteenth man for Sunday’s clash against Manly, Dodd had only appeared three times for the Rabbitohs in the first 17 rounds of this season’s NRL competition, despite having an expensive contract.

He appeared twice on the bench and had one starting spot in rounds seven to nine, but was then relegated to the reserves.

Last week he reportedly had a meeting with Bennett to discuss his future with the club.

“We have had conversations and I have told him where he is at and what the opportunities are going forward at Souths,” Bennett is reported as saying.

“It all comes back to (showing) his ability.”

Before the weekend Dodd has made ten appearances in the NSW Cup, scoring one try with seven try assists. And now that Souths have signed St George Illawarra halfback Jonah Glover for next season, Dodd’s future looks even less assured.