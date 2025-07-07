York Valkyrie make groundbreaking Ugandan signing

YORK VALKYRIE have broken new ground by signing Ugandan centre or backrower, Peace Lekuru.

The move has come about through coach Lindsay Anfield’s continued involvement in introducing Rugby League to Africa through the Tag Rugby Trust.

Over the past 20 years, Anfield has led six tours to Uganda and Kenya, with the most recent trip being in 2023, the year a partnership between the club and Uganda Rugby League was set up. That year twelve players from the Valkyrie travelled to the African country to help coach and support URL around the time of their season finals, where Lekuru led the Entebbe Baleen to victory.

“Peace has been on our radar since we saw her compete in the Ugandan national finals in 2023, when the Valkyrie went on tour to Uganda,” said Anfield.

“She is an experienced rugby player, strong and athletic, with the desire to compete at the highest level.

“To see her in a Valk shirt is a poignant moment for our club, who have been in partnership with Uganda RL for the past three years.

“She is a real trailblazer for African women’s rugby, and fully embraces her role as an inspiration for those who will follow in her footsteps. We are delighted to be able to bring her on this journey to York.”

The Valkyrie have also added former Leeds Rhinos player Adaoha Akwiwu to their squad.

The centre or backrow forward, who has recently spent time in rugby union, made her Super League debut in 2021, before suffering an ACL injury. She returned to action the following season, making four appearances in total for Lois Forsell’s side, and scoring one try.

“Adaoha is a great signing for this point in the season,” added Anfield.

“She adds experience and pace to our back line, as well as a strong knowledge and understanding of the game.

“We are looking forward to seeing her in a Valk shirt this year.”