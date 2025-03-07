Wayne Bennett inflicts defeat on former club as South Sydney Rabbitohs edge out Kristian Woolf’s Dolphins

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 16

THE DOLPHINS 14

CALLUM WALKER, CommBank Stadium, Sydney, Friday

WAYNE BENNETT’S reign as South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach began with a win in a dramatic and hard-fought battle against former side Dolphins.

It was nip and tuck throughout, with only a late Isaiah Tass try handing Bennett and tbe Rabbitohs the eventual win.

Souths couldn’t really have started much better, with Tyrone Munro grabbing a tenth minute four-pointer, with impressive halfback Jamie Humphreys adding on the extras for a 6-0 lead.

Though Jamayne Isaako hit back shortly after for the visitors, the winger’s wayward conversion still meant that the Rabbitohs held a two-point lead.

And that lead was extended to eight when Munro dotted down for his second just after the midway point in the first-half.

12-4 down at half-time, the Dolphins rallied at the start of the second-half, with Isaako grabbing his second and Max Plath getting in on the act moments later.

Though Isaako couldn’t convert his own effort, the Dolphins star was on target for Plath’s, with Kristian Woolf’s men now leading 14-12 as the contest entered the final quarter.

However, up stepped Tass to make it a successful homecoming for Bennett in an iconic encounter.

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Isaiah Tass, 3 Jack Wighton, 4 Campbell Graham, 5 Tyrone Munro, 6 Cody Walker (C), 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Sean Keppie, 9 Peter Mamouzelos, 10 Davvy Moale, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Jai Arrow, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Sullivan, 15 Siliva Havili, 16 Tallis Duncan, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Munro (10, 24), Tass (67); Goals: Humphreys 2/4

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Junior Tupou, 20 Sean O’Sullivan, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Daniel Saifiti, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 Felise Kaufusi, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 12 Max Plath, 13 Tom Gilbert (C). Subs (all used): 14 Kurt Donoghoe, 15 Connelly Lemuelu, 17 Ray Stone, 19 Josh Kerr

Tries: Isaako (20, 47) Plath (52); Goals: Isaako 1/3

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Rabbitohs: Jamie Humphreys; Dolphins: Tom Gilbert

Penalty count: 5-5; Half-time: 12-4; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: at CommBank Stadium, Sydney

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 12-4; 12-8, 12-14, 16-14