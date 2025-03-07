Adrian Lam slams ‘no try’ decision as Leigh Leopards boss takes aim at Super League rule

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has slammed what he felt was a ‘no try’ in his side’s 22-22 draw against Hull FC last night.

The Black and Whites levelled proceedings in the last minute before the game went to Golden Point, but there were question marks over the way in which Hull winger Lewis Martin dived for the corner.

Referee Tom Grant gave a try on the field with video official Jack Smith confirming Grant’s original decision.

However, Lam had a major issue with that decision.

“It’s not a try,” he said. “Never a try in a million years.

“I’ve looked at the video a 100 times and the foot is out – what are we doing?

“That’s my job is on the line if that decision is right.”

There was also another flashpoint during the fixture, with Lachlan Lam’s kick-off heading out on the full only for Tom Briscoe to catch the ball with his foot on the line.

However, Hull challenged the ruling that Briscoe put his foot down after catching it, but Smith could only deem the footage ‘inconclusive’, meaning Grant’s decision of a Leigh scrum was upheld.

Lam took umbrage with that decision too.

“Everyone in the world can see that it goes out on the full,” Lam continued.

“What’s inconclusive there? When Hull went for the Captain’s Challenge, if it’s inconclusive, then isn’t that an unsuccessful challenge?

“How can you be inconclusive? Maybe if the third ref can’t get it right, he can pass onto another referee in another box and if it’s inconclusive there we go to an ‘eye in the sky’ and make the decision somewhere else?

“What are we doing?”