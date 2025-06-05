‘We have something special’: Jamie Dallimore aiming for top spot with North Wales Crusaders

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS halfback Jamie Dallimore has challenged his teammates to target a top-two finish this year – admitting that anything less will be deemed a failure.

After ending up seventh last season, Carl Forster’s side find themselves well-positioned to earn a spot in the eights – and with it, a chance of promotion to the Championship.

Dallimore, a fans’ favourite during his first spell at the club between 2013-16, has played a key role in their 2025 resurgence.

And he believes Crusaders must aim for the very top, such is the quality of the squad at Forster’s disposal.

“When we came in for the start of pre-season and sat down together, we could see that we had something special,” he said.

“There’s a good mix of young lads, older heads, and Championship players who arguably should still be playing at that level.

“We knew we were capable, and we set our goal of winning the league. We’re good enough to do it, so that is the ultimate aim.

“We’d probably take a top-two spot, but without shying away from the question, we’re there to win the whole thing.

“There are some tough fixtures ahead, but we’ve put ourselves in a great position. For this group of players, being in the top two is where we aspire to be, and if that doesn’t happen, we’ll have failed as a group.”