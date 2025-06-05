Mark Moxon desperate for healthier Batley Bulldogs squad

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Mark Moxon believes getting more players back on the pitch will bolster the bid to rise up the table.

His depleted side lost 30-14 at home to Toulouse on Saturday, and have picked up just one point from the last twelve available.

With a break before the next match, at home to Doncaster on Sunday week, June 15, Moxon said: “We need to get people back, then push on.

“We’ve being having to change the line-up and play people in unfamiliar positions and that’s made it hard to get any consistency or combinations going.

“But even allowing for that, we’re not competing for long enough. It’s happened too many times this season and we need to find a solution to it.”