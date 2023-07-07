“We haven’t had much to cheer about in the last 20 or 30 years” – Adrian Lam explains win over Castleford Tigers as two Leigh Leopards men come in for special mention

LEIGH LEOPARDS overcame a stubborn Castleford Tigers outfit at The Jungle tonight, running out 34-18 winners.

The Leopards were made to work hard for their win, but it means that Leigh cement their spot in second in the Super League table.

And it’s fair to say Leigh head coach Adrian Lam was happy with the result.

“I’m very pleased, it’s always difficult to come here and win,” Lam said. “We knew the emotion connected today with where they are in the table, it was going to be a difficult 80 minutes.

“I had different feelings through the game, I was proud of the start and frustrated with the penalties and then happy we iced the last 20 minutes of the game.”

Lam also hailed his club’s current situation, with the Leopards sitting second in Super League and a Challenge Cup semi-final on the horizon.

“We sit at outright second which is amazing, we are fortunate that we are in that position with a couple of players to come back.

“We need to reassess our goals more often now in the sense of the reality of the situation. If anyone said with nine games to go we would be second and 80 minutes from Wembley, we would have had a cheeky smile but we have earned that.

“It’s a really special time for our town, we haven’t had much to cheer about in the last 20 or 30 years, but I still think we’ve got improvement on both sides of the ball in us.”

The Leigh boss also had kind words for Josh Charnley and Tom Amone.

“Josh is the in-form winger in Super League and I’m so proud with what he brings to our team.

“Tom could potentially be considered for the England-Tonga international, he has been playing so well for us. He missed the World Cup but its a squad that could potentially be considered.”

Robbie Mulhern missed out through injury, with Leigh unable to call upon Dan Norman due to St Helens recalling him.

“Robbie Mulhern injured his rib last week, he could have played but we made the decision to rest him. Dan Norman got called back by Saints so it is a week to week thing for Dan.

“Joe Wardle was meant to be back this week but he strained his calf.”

The Leopards could potentially be without John Asiata if the Leigh man picks up a ban for a late tackle on Jacob Miller, but Lam doesn’t think he has a case to answer.

“I don’t even think it was a penalty, I think it was a harsh one. They said he tackled him in the air but on the video you couldn’t see that.”