‘We want more’: Oldham prop driving for big end to season

OLDHAM prop Ted Chapelhow says there are no limits on what Sean Long’s side can achieve this season.

The Roughyeds are currently recharging, with the weekend off for finals day being followed by a bye round.

The promoted team are next in action against pacesetters Toulouse in France on Saturday, when they will be seeking a third straight win after beating Halifax at home and Hunslet away before their break.

They have seven victories (plus two draws) from twelve league outings so far, putting them third before that bye round, albeit having played a game more than the rest of the division.

And Chapelhow, a key man in last season’s League One promotion success who has been showing up well in the second tier, said: “I think we’d have probably taken where we are at this stage if we’d been offered it before the season started.

“But we’re not going to stop looking above us, because now we’re where we are, we want more. I think there’s still improvement in us as a squad. We need to push ourselves further to be better still.”

The 29-year-old, who has operated alongside twin brother Jay throughout his career, with the pair starting at Widnes, then having three years at Newcastle Thunder before joining the Roughyeds ahead of last season, is among a core of experienced players in the Boundary Park pool.

And he added: “I think we have a good squad with a nice balance.

“We’ve come up from League One and produced some good performances, but we’ve also had a few dips.

“We’ve had a few players injured and a few new faces coming in, and were starting to gel.

“Now we want to find some consistency, and hopefully following up our win against Halifax by beating Hunslet was the start of that.

“It’s no good blowing hot and cold. Consistency is what gets you in the play-offs.”