Huddersfield Giants’ Luke Robinson on new signings and why he moved for Jake Webster

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has praised Jake Webster after the former Castleford Tigers hero joined the club’s ranks as assistant coach.

With Webster still doing his duties at Keighley Cougars, he will divide his time between Cougar Park and the John Smith’s Stadium.

“It’s never been a secret that we’ve got a skeleton staff here. We have three full-time coaches for three teams,” Robinson said.

“That is where we are at as a club. We all muck in and try to do as much as we can with Liam Finn being in the reserves and my assistant.

“Finny knew Webster from his Castleford days. He is still working at Keighley but he has got time within the week to come and help us out in our training sessions.

“It makes such a difference to have more eyes and he has made a huge difference.”

With the Giants recently bolstering their roster with the signing of Tristan Powell, Robinson was asked whether there would be anymore room for others.

“We are always on the lookout, but in a salary cap sport it’s tough.

“I took over the team last year and most of the cap is still prevalent now.

“You have to move people on before you can bring people in which is where we are at at the moment.”