Welsh season approaching with more than 400 games at all levels

THE grassroots Rugby League season in Wales at open age, wheelchair, youth and junior levels will involve more than 400 games.

That’s the proud boast of the folk who have ensured that the sport is vibrant in the country and beyond (two English clubs are also embracing the adventure, with Bristol All Golds to operate in the Wales RL Under 16 and Under 14 leagues, and Swindon St George contesting the WRL Wheelchair League).

Wales media and communications manager Ian Golden said: “The season launches this weekend with a few matches, before all age groups officially start on the weekend of May 17/18.

“This year, there are competitions at Under 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18 as well as senior men’s level, plus non-competitive fixtures featuring Under 8, 9, 10 and 11 sides.

“Seventeen clubs have entered the leagues this year, including four new outfits, Blaenau Gwent Bobcats, Swansea Silverbacks, Swansea Valley Spartans and West Wales Jets who are based in, respectively, Brynmawr, Morriston, Ystradgynlais and Ammanford.

“It all ends with two weekends of grand finals. The U12-15 matches will be held on Sunday, July 27 while the Under 16, 18 and men’s JES Group Rugby League Conference final will be on Saturday, August 2, all at The Lextan Gnoll in Neath.”

Opening fixtures:

Saturday, May 10

UNDER 18: South Wales Jets v Bridgend Blue Bulls.

Sunday 11 May

UNDER 14: South Wales Jets v Aber Valley Wolves.

UNDER 13: Cardiff Blue Dragons v Bridgend Blue Bulls; West Wales Jets v Rhondda Outlaws; Swansea Rams v Cynon Valley Cavaliers; Torfaen Tigers v South Wales Jets.