Hunslet coach reveals secrets to George Flanagan’s success at Huddersfield Giants

GEORGE FLANAGAN’S development has provided a plus for struggling Huddersfield Giants – and Hunslet coach Dean Muir is delighted, even if it has ruled out any more dual-registration appearances.

The 20-year-old Bradford product (he came through their Academy to make a first-team debut in 2022) spent some of last season on loan at the south Leeds club from the Giants, picking up valuable experience.

His 13 appearances included the promotion decider at Swinton, which Hunslet won 22-20.

Flanagan scored one of his eight Hunslet tries in that game as Muir’s men took the club back to the second tier for the first time since 2015.

Huddersfield and Hunslet then forged a dual-registration deal, with Muir hoping the top prospect might play further matches under his tutelage.

However, Flanagan got his chance with the Giants, and has taken it with a string of bright performances at stand-off, culminating in a fine Magic Weekend performance.

He has been awarded a contract extension to 2027, with Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson saying: “We see a lot of potential in him.

“He’s showed his promise in a team going through a sticky patch. He’s got a lot to learn, but we think he can go to the next level.”

Muir agrees, adding: “George is a great lad who works hard at his own game and for whoever he’s playing.

“He was a dream to coach, always ready to listen and eager to learn, and he was important to what we achieved last year.

“I’ve watched Huddersfield quite often this year and I’ve seen how George has come on. It was a bit of a sink or swim situation when he got pitched in, and he’s definitely swum. It’s been great to see.”