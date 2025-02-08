West Hull take pride in battling Challenge Cup exit to St Helens

WEST HULL 0 ST HELENS 38

JAMES CHESTNEY, Sewell Group Craven Park, Saturday

ON such a historic day for West Hull, not only did they put on a great occasion but they gave the former world champions a real game.

The Challenge Cup third-round tie, moved to Hull KR’s home ground, was played in front of a huge estimated crowd of 5,000 which meant the kick-off had to be delayed 15 minutes to get everybody in.

Saints gave starting debuts to new signings Tristan Sailor and Lewis Murphy – both scored second-half tries with the former an influential figure at halfback – while there were first appearances off the bench for youngsters Owen Dagnall and Alfie Sinclair.

With only four minutes gone, Saints thought they’d scored in the corner with a dive from Konrad Hurrell, but a great tackle into touch by Kieran Masike prevented a try.

It took until the 14th minute for the visitors to break the deadlock, when a cut-out pass from Sailor ended up in the arms of winger Jon Bennison who went over in the corner.

Wests stayed in the game and tried their best to break Saints down, forcing a drop-out when Jack Welsby had to quickly scurry the ball behind his in-goal only for the resulting play to come to nothing.

This was the story of West Hull’s day as the Super League side were excellent in defence, thus leaving the home side with limited opportunities.

Saints’ most productive period came in the eleven minutes before half-time, in which they scored four of their seven tries.

First Welsby kept the ball alive and played George Whitby – who kicked five conversions, including of this try – under the posts.

Sailor broke through and found Harry Robertson to score the next, then Bennison claimed his second of the afternoon after Sailor claimed a Welsby bomb, rounded Eligh Wilkinson and found the winger.

A Matt Whitley try on the hooter, after great support play from Whitby, saw Saints lead 28-0 at the break.

Saints started the second half like they finished the first as, with just three minutes gone, Robertson broke out of a tackle and played in Sailor, who ran under the posts from a diagonal run.

But the only other try came on the hour by Murphy, who took a cut-out pass from Bennison to score his first try for the club in front of some 500 travelling fans.

Wests held strong in the final quarter to secure a very respectable scoreline, and they can certainly be proud of their efforts as they proved why, for so many years, they have been one of the top sides in the amateur game.

GAMESTAR: Tristan Sailor showed his silky skills, much like famous father Wendell used to, and ran the game all afternoon.

GAMEBREAKER: Sailor’s try minutes after half-time meant there was no way back for West Hull.

MATCHFACTS

WESTS

1 Elliot Jones

2 Kieran Masike

3 Tom Verity

4 Jack Watts

5 Eligh Wilkinson

6 Josh Wood

7 Jack Townend

18 Oscar Ellerington

9 Jacob Moore

10 Josh Jarvis

11 Kian Goodhand

12 Benn Arbon

13 Josh Oliver

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Grant

15 Louis Crowther

19 Robbie Jones

20 Ryan Wilson

SAINTS

1 Jack Welsby

5 Jon Bennison

26 Harry Robertson

3 Konrad Hurrell

20 Lewis Murphy

6 Tristan Sailor

27 George Whitby

18 Jake Wingfield

23 Jake Burns

19 George Delaney

12 Joe Batchelor

16 Matt Whitley

15 James Bell

Subs (all used)

21 Noah Stephens

22 Ben Davies

30 Owen Dagnall

33 Alfie Sinclair

Tries: Bennison (14, 35), Whitby (29), Robertson (32), Whitley (40), Sailor (43), Murphy (59)

Goals: Whitby 5/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28; 0-34, 0-38

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wests: Kieran Masike; Saints: Tristan Sailor

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 0-28

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas