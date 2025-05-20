Police launch appeal after two burglaries at Rob Burrow Centre for MND

WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE have launched an appeal after two separate burglaries at the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

The centre is currently under construction as a dedicated facility to treat people with motor neurone disease and named after Leeds Rhinos great Burrow, who helped raise awareness following his diagnosis and died last year.

A call was received by West Yorkshire Police at 11:37pm on Friday (May 16) reporting an ongoing burglary at the site.

Officers attended and searched the area where items including tools and a rucksack were located and seized.

Further enquiries have established that a burglary also took place at the site in the early hours of Wednesday morning last week (May 14) in which a quantity of copper was stolen.

Inspector Carl Robinson said: “We are actively pursuing lines of inquiry in relation to these burglaries, which have quite understandably struck a chord with people in the community.

“I would urge anyone with information about either incident to contact us.”

Rob’s father, Geoff Burrow, told the BBC: “Rob wanted to help people, he was such a lovely person… For someone to do that beggars belief.”