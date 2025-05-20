Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess emerges as frontrunner for Perth Bears job

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has emerged as the surprise frontrunner for the Perth Bears job.

Perth will enter the NRL as the competition’s newest side from 2027 after being given the nod by officials and have begun the recruitment of a squad and coaching team.

In recent weeks, Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has been tipped to get the nod, but now News Corp is reporting that Warrington boss Burgess is the man that Perth are swaying towards.

News Corp has also reported that current Australia number one Mal Meninga is being eyed up as another potential candidate.

Burgess is in the second year of his first professional head coaching role with Warrington.

He has steered the club to two Challenge Cup finals, with the Wolves going up against Hull KR at Wembley next month.

If Burgess is the man that Perth look towards, it throws up a number of questions in Super League, not least the future of Arthur at Leeds and who Warrington may try to recruit as their next head coach.