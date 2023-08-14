Wet Lakes trip can’t dampen Wigan Warriors’ spirit ahead of Super League run-in

WIGAN WARRIORS camped out in the Lake District before beginning their bid to peak for the play-offs.

Matt Peet’s side welcome Hull FC to the DW Stadium this Friday in second place in the Super League table, eight points clear inside the top six and four points off leaders Catalans Dragons.

Their golden-point defeat to Hull KR in last month’s Challenge Cup semi-finals meant they have had their first blank weekend of the year, and some of the extra time was used for team bonding.

Peet took the squad to Cumbria for a night camping in the Lakes, an experience enjoyed by their in-form winger Abbas Miski.

“It was something different, but we enjoyed our time there and it was good to keep the lads together,” said Lebanon international Miski.

“We hoped the rain would hold off – which it didn’t – but we were still able to play games, have a good barbecue and enjoy each other’s company.”

Miski believes the time off will be beneficial for Wigan as the crunch end of the season approaches.

“It’s crucial both physically in terms of getting our bodies right for the rest of the season, but also mentally,” he added.

“We wanted to be in the Challenge Cup Final, but sometimes this can be a blessing in disguise for the end of the year.

“This weekend off will give us the opportunity to rest physically and mentally before having a big emphasis on finishing the season where we want to finish.”

Miski has scored seven tries in his last two matches, after improving on his hat-trick in a dominant derby win over Leigh Leopards with four scores against a weakened Hull KR.

As well as typical wing finishes, Miski has offered some spectacular dives as well as scoring two interception tries against Leigh.

“We have been working hard on combinations in attack and defence, so to be scoring both types of tries is something as a team we are happy about,” said Miski, who has been an ever-present in the Warriors team since the end of March.

“In training I just try to mimic what I’d do in a match, but most of the time it’s just the instinct of being in the moment.”

