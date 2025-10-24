What can England expect from Australia?

It has been a long time coming and when the Kangaroos finally land on British shores for the Ashes series, it will be with a host of players who have never played against England before.

It’s hard to believe the last time these two sides met was back in the 2017 World Cup Final.

The big three – Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith – were all still playing, the Penrith Panthers and St Helens dynasties were yet to begin, and the pandemic was a far away reality.

Not a single Kangaroos player picked this year have faced England before.

On the flip side John Bateman, Kallum Watkins and Alex Walmsley will all be hungry to make amends for their 2017 6-0 defeat.

But what impact will their experience have when Kevin Walters touches down with a side picked on form and youth?

Eight debutants’ have been selected in Walters 24-man squad, with the likes of Premiership winners Reece Walsh and Gehamat Shibasaki and soon to be dual international Mark Nawaqanitawase, all set to don the green and gold for the first time.

The steady hands of Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are expected to steer this side around the park, with Tom Dearden, Mitchell Moses and Ethan Strange all nipping at their heels.

It’s an eyebrow raising decision from Walters who went on two full tours to Great Britain as player in 1990 and 1994, and for the World Cup in 1992.

“That’s something we will focus on when we hit the shores of England,” he said.

“There has been some noise around the number of halves we’re taking, but it’s a critical position in our game.

“Ethan is a five-eighth/utility player and we’d be happy to throw him in anywhere across the three matches. You need flexibility within your squad and Ethan brings that.”

Bradman Best and Josh Addo-Carr were called into the squad after Zac Lomax and Xavier Coates pulled out with injury.

“When the Eels got knocked out of the competition, I got a phone call from Josh just asking where he was at (for selection.)

“I said mate anything is possible and he said ‘I’m going to keep training regardless,’ – and he did.

“He was laughing and you could hear the excitement in his voice.

“He was very optimistic about his chances of touring and as it turns out we’re very pleased that he kept training.”

Walters has rewarded 27-year-old Shibasaki (right) his first test jumper following a Cinderella story season.

“It’s a great story and one for everyone out there in rugby league, especially if you’re a young player coming through the grades and feeling like it’s maybe not working out – to stay at it.

“Gehamat did that more than anything, he looked at himself and his first opportunity at the Broncos and he didn’t really make the most of it.

“The second time around he certainly has.

“He’s earned a contract at the Broncos, he won himself an Origin series, he’s won a Grand Final and now he’s looking for a clean sweep with the Ashes tour.”

It won’t be an easy battle for the Kangaroos playing on English soil.

The game is officiated differently with a slower ruck speed which will benefit England – especially if conditions are wet.

They can’t afford to write off this England side that put both Tonga and Samoa to the sword in consecutive series.

They must avoid the wrestle and get some early ball to their edges and stretch England’s line and let Reece Walsh exploit any napping defenders.

It’s set to be a fantastic series and hopefully we see some tightly contested matches with plenty of passion on display.

The international game needs it.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 514 (November 2025)