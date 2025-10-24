Liam Horne gives classy message to Castleford Tigers fans following Leigh Leopards move

LIAM HORNE has given a classy message to Castleford Tigers fans following his move to Leigh Leopards.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Leopards, with the Tigers releasing Horne from the final year of his Castleford contract to make the move.

Joining the Tigers midway through the 2023 Super League season, the PNG international played a key role in helping the West Yorkshire club remain in the top flight.

In 2024, Horne scooped the Tigers’ Player of the Year following a number of superb performances, with the hooker registering over 50 appearances in the Black and Amber altogether.

In response to his exit, the 27-year-old took to social media to express his admiration for the Castleford fans as well as the club in general for helping him realise his “childhood dream” of playing Super League.

Horne posted on Instagram: “Thank you Castleford for giving me an opportunity to live out my childhood dream and to all the fans who have supported me from day one.

“I am sad to leave you guys but also excited for my new journey. I’ll mss you guys.”