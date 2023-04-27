What Castleford Tigers’ stadium redevelopment looks like following planning application milestone

CASTLEFORD TIGERS yesterday announced that they had hit 1,500 signatures in support of the club’s planning application for a redevelopment on The Jungle.

Being one of the oldest grounds in rugby league, the ‘Old Girl’ is in line for a massive spruce up, with that redevelopment being funded by a new Employment and Logistics development on the Axiom J32 site.

Now the Tigers have revealed that 1,500 people have supported the plans in a great show of support from the community.

Over 1⃣,5⃣0⃣0⃣ people have shown their support for the Tigers' planning application! If you haven't already, make sure to back both applications by clicking the links below! Axiom ➡️ https://t.co/luziTd9Ei2…

Tigers ➡️ https://t.co/fMrv6PsHnR… #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) April 27, 2023

Together the two planning applications will provide, according to the Tigers:

– A £12.2 million contribution to major upgrades to the Wheldon Road stadium, offering modern accessible facilities for supporters

– Around 2,200 new full time jobs for local people – 1,830 jobs at Junction 32 and a further 365 estimated within the Wakefield Council area

– Approx. 1,500 new construction roles per year during the works

– Around £15 million of private sector investment into highways improvements at the Junction 32 roundabout

On the Wakefield Council website the application for the redevelopment states exactly what is included in the redevelopment:

– “Full planning application for the redevelopment of existing stadium comprising demolition of existing main (east) stand and replacement with new all-seater stand with associated corporate hospitality and entertainment facilities

– “A new gym, club management facilities and offices, refurbished high ball skills and wrestling facility

– “Provision of fan zone

– “Installation of 4G training pitch with floodlighting, resurfacing of car park and circulation areas

– “Selected refurbishment of Railway End (south stand) and refurbishment of Princess Street (west) and Wheldon Road (north) stands including replacement cladding and associated infrastructure, drainage, landscaping and engineering works.”

Speaking after the IMG meeting at the home of Huddersfield Giants last week, Managing Director Mark Grattan gave this update to fans: “All we’re waiting for now is literally a date for the council to put it to planning and then the decision. Once that goes through, we’ve been told funding is there, available and good to go.

“It’s not going to be May because there are local elections, so we’re hoping June or slightly beyond that.”

This is how the redevelopment will look – and it certainly gets points for beauty!: