Lewis Murphy’s exit from Wakefield Trinity has now been CONFIRMED.

Murphy, who is one of the brightest young talents in Super League, will link up with Trent Robinson at the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2024 NRL season.

The club posted this on their Twitter: “Lewis Murphy will join @NRL team @sydneyroosters in 2024. Lewis will leave the club with our very best wishes and we thank him for his service to Wakefield Trinity. ❤ Go and smash it, Murph. 👏”