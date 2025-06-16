Wheelchair Super League 2025: Edinburgh Giants preview, squad and prediction

A BRAND new side in the league, Edinburgh Giants are the most exciting thing to happen to Scotland Rugby League in many years and it is a bold move by the Wheelchair Super League to bring them into the competition.

All of the international players who live in Scotland will be turning out for them, and that could be half of their 18-player squad including the prolific scoring duo Connor Blackmore and John Wilians.

It will be a season of education this year but they could pull off some wins along the way.

Connor Blackmore says… This is a huge step for both the club and for the wider sport in Scotland. To compete at the top level gives us an opportunity to test ourselves and showcase the talent and passion within our squad. It’s an honour to be able to represent Edinburgh and Scotland as the first Scottish club within the Super League and we are looking forward to getting stuck in. Our ambition is to establish ourselves as a competitive and respected side in the Super League whilst laying down strong foundations for the future. My aim is to contribute as a leader on the pitch and help our club become a key part of the Super League landscape to prove we belong at this level.

Squad: 1 Calum Davidson, 2 Cadyn Thomson, 3 Gavin McKay, 4 David Hill, 5 Ian Duncan, 6 Arran King, 7 Sarah Devlin, 8 Lenny Izzard, 9 Connor Blackmore, 10 Mark Robertson, 11 John Willans, 12 Olivia Fulton, 13 Marina Gonzalez, 14 Hamish Douglas, 15 Katie Walsh, 16 Cassandra Cooper, 17 Ellen McConnell, 20 Ally Pax Arcari Mair

Rugby League World predicts: 7th