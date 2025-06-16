Wheelchair Super League 2025: Halifax Panthers preview, squad and prediction

PERHAPS this might be the year of the Panther, who have already won this year’s Challenge Cup.

The last time they won the Super League Grand Final was in 2022 and they were beaten finalists last year so they have a side that was almost there, but the signing of Jack Brown from North Queensland Cowboys, who will be with the club for the next two seasons, will certainly give them a massive boost to go one better.

They have also never finished top of the table, which is the only honour left for them to win. They will be aiming for that first and foremost and the rest could follow on.

Rob Hawkins says… This season is going to be very exciting for both players and spectators, it’ll be interesting to see how new sides Sheffield and Edinburgh perform. We’ve welcomed Jack Brown back to Halifax Panthers, so I’m looking forward to playing alongside him again, as are the rest of the team, although some of our side haven’t played alongside him before. Our goal is to win the treble of Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ and Super League trophies. If we can achieve this, then it will be special for some of the newer players who have not won silverware with Halifax.

Squad: Wayne Boardman, Sebastien Bechara, Jack Brown, Joseph Calcott, Rob Hawkins, Nathan Holmes, Jordan Holt, Lee Manning, Thomas Martin, Nathaniel Wright, Julio Acevedo, Nathan Bland, Dylan Greenwood, Daniel Ibbetson, Hannah Mickleburgh, Oscar Moussima, Lee Noble, Johnathan Greenwood, Finlay O’Neill, Riley Porter-Reed, Thomas Robinson, Isaac Warrender

Rugby League World predicts: 1st