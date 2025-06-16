Wheelchair Super League 2025: Leeds Rhinos preview, squad and prediction

LEEDS RHINOS finished last year as champions following an outstanding final against Halifax Panthers and expect them to be there or thereabouts again this season.

With pretty much exactly the same squad as last year, the side know each other well. There has just been the one change since last year with Cam Hills coming in, being promoted from their development side, and Paul Horrobin leaving for Championship side Batley Bulldogs.

Amazingly, Leeds are the only side to have ever finished top of the Wheelchair Super League table. Perhaps, with arguably a bigger challenge against Halifax this year, they could be knocked off their perch.

Jodie Boyd-Ward says… I’m looking forward to the new Super League season as we’ve some new teams coming in for the first time. I’m especially looking forward to playing Edinburgh Giants as that’s a team that our old Leeds Rhinos coach founded, so I can’t wait to see what they, along with Sheffield Eagles, bring to this season’s competition. Of course, I’d love for us to win all there is to win, but my ambition for this season isn’t about me, it’s more about seeing players develop and gain confidence both at Leeds and Wales.

Squad: 1 Nathan Collins, 2 Cam Hills, 3 Josh Butler, 4 Nathan Mullhall, 6 Ewan Clibbens, 7 Tom Halliwell, 9 Verity Smith, 10 Jodie Boyd-Ward, 11 Becky Wilkinson

Rugby League World predicts: 2nd