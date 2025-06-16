Wheelchair Super League 2025: London Roosters preview, squad and prediction

LONDON have been living in the shadow of the northern clubs for a long time but have already ticked off the milestone of reaching a first final, as runners-up in this year’s Challenge Cup.

They are still looking for their first trophy success since forming three years ago but cup wins over Wigan and Leeds were certainly statements of intent.

Their captain, the first ever Wheels of Steel winner in 2023, Lewis King, will be a big influence, and watch out for new signing Ellie Cockerton. She only turns 17 this month and last season she was scoring tries for fun with The Argonauts in the WRL Invitational League, ending up as top scorer with 36 to her name.

Lewis King says… In the last couple of seasons, we’ve made it to semi-finals but have fallen just short in making it to a final. So the goal for us this season is to make it to a final and ultimately win some silverware. We know we have the talent in the team, we just have to execute solid, consistent and composed performances to achieve this. I’m excited to see what Edinburgh and Sheffield will bring to the league and it’s fantastic to see the Super League growing in teams and I hope it’s as competitive as last season was.

Squad: 1 Mason Billington, 3 Joe Coyd, 4 Jason Owen, 5 Lewis King, 6 Matt Wass, 7 Jack Linden, 11 Casper Wass, 12 Freya Levy, 18 Jake Sawyer, 21 Ellie Cockerton, 23 Ted Fields, 24 Nicole Benjamin

Rugby League World predicts: 3rd