Wheelchair Super League 2025: Wigan Warriors preview, squad and prediction

WIGAN are a side packed with international players. Six of the eight who played in their defeat to London Roosters in the Challenge Cup have lifted an international trophy.

This experience will certainly help them in their quest for a Super League title that they last won, against the odds, in 2023.

However, this looks like it could be a very tight Super League competition and strength in depth will certainly play a factor if they are to get to another final.

Adam Rigby says… There’s a real buzz in the squad at the moment — we’re training hard, pushing each other every session, and building something special both on and off the court. One of the most exciting things for me personally is seeing the development of our newer and aspiring players. We’ve got a fantastic mix of experience and emerging talent, and it’s great to see that depth growing within our squad. We want to be challenging for top honours, but beyond results, we’re equally focused on improving the sport as a whole. That means investing time into mentoring developing players, creating a pathway for future talent, and building stronger social links with the local community. We’re proud to represent Wigan, and we want to be a positive force in the town.

Squad: 1 Chris Greenhalgh, 2 Reece Duddle, 3 Mel Griffith, 4 Toby Burton-Carter, 6 Jack Heggie, 7 Nathan Roberts, 8 Adam Rigby, 9 Phil Roberts, 10 Mark Williams, 12 Tom Welch, 13 Rob Gregson, 14 Leila Hamrang, 15 Matt Wooloff, 16 Liam Stanley, 17 Daniel Slobbin, 19 Daniel Dutson, 20 Jack Neatis, 21 Harry Heggie, 22 Oliver Steele, 23 Jordan Burns, 24 Riley Lannon. No assigned number at time of press: Bill Ord, Bobby Baldwin, Daniel White, Jack Corless, Louis Telford, Paul Judge, Scott Trigg-Turner, Stephen Rigby, Steven Matthews

Rugby League World predicts: 4th