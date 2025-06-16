Wheelchair Super League 2025: Sheffield Eagles preview, squad and prediction

NEWCOMERS to the Super League, Sheffield earned their place after winning the Wheelchair Championship last season.

They have had a great start to 2025 reaching the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a crushing 146-20 win over Warrington Wolves and a 78-44 victory over Edinburgh Giants.

They will find things tougher in Super League, coming up against England internationals every week, but they have come into the competition with one of the largest squads, including Wales captain Martin Lane, a close season signing from Wigan Warriors, who will definitely be a boost for the side.

Stephen Reilly says… We’re all really proud to have qualified for such an inclusive, exciting, and challenging league. Even though it will be tough, as the other Super League teams are fantastic, I cannot wait for the season to start. This is what we have trained for and we will hopefully make our club proud and have some great fun in the process. Hopefully, we’ll win some games and progress as a team. For me personally, my ambitions for 2025 are to not only develop as a player at a national level, but to also represent and progress as an international player. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to represent England and make my country proud and although it may not happen this year, it is an ambition and honour I will always strive for.

Squad: 1 Will Brooks, 2 Jack Johnson, 3 Chris Haynes, 4 Joe Wink-Simmonds, 5 David Butler, 6 Vicky Brooks, 7 Christopher Brown, 8 Stuart Wilkinson, 10 Stacey Roulson, 11 Greg Brown, 12 Shaun Orton, 13 Ben Simpson, 14 Stephen Reilly, 15 April Brooks, 16 Jenny Pearson, 17 Julie Fimusanmi, 18 James Birchnall, 19 Martin Lane, 20 Martin Turner, 22 Sammi Kelly-Pride, 23 Lucas Martin, 24 Andy Clare, 25 Helen Calder, 29 Christian Sharman, 30 Sid Ramsey, 32 Gareth Ramsey, 33 Matt Davis, 34 Zoe Davis, 46 Ben Wilson, 83 Barry Grayson

Rugby League World predicts: 6th