Wheelchair Super League round-up: Hull FC win late, Leeds Rhinos and Halifax Panthers also triumph

HULL FC needed a last-gasp try by Liam Stancliffe to secure a 36-32 victory in a humdinger with SHEFFIELD EAGLES, whose wait for a first-ever Super League point cruelly continues.

Sheffield led for much of the first half after early Joe Wink-Simmonds and Chris Haynes efforts (the latter converted by Wink-Simmonds) were followed by Sid Ramsey and Will Brooks four-pointers.

But Mike Swainger, Josh Edwards and Billy Swainger tries, all improved by Edwards, made it 18-18 at the break.

Stancliffe, Edwards (converting his own try) and Billy Swainger scored in succession for Hull early in the second half, only for that 14-point lead to be wiped out by tries from Stephen Reilly, Ramsey (goaled by Reilly) and Haynes to set up the dramatic finish.

Josh Butler scored five tries as WIGAN WARRIORS proved no match for defending champions LEEDS RHINOS.

Leeds’ triumph, 58-16, was never in doubt, as they scored 24 unanswered points in the opening quarter and led 42-4 by half-time.

Ewan Clibbens scored a double alongside Butler and Nathan Mulhall efforts in the first 20 minutes.

And after Nathan Roberts grabbed a try in response for Wigan, Butler scored three more tries in a ten-minute spell before half-time, plus his fifth early in the second half.

A brace by Nathan Collins – who converted nine of Leeds’ tries – threatened a real drubbing before Adam Rigby and Daniel Dutson scores, both converted by Oran Spain, salvaged some respectability.

HALIFAX PANTHERS also ran out comfortable winners, 79-4 at EDINBURGH EAGLES, with Cian Horgan bagging six tries on just his second appearance for the club.

Rob Hawkins scored a hat-trick, plus twelve goals, while Finlay O’Neill completed the set of a try, goal and field-goal.

There were also touchdowns from Joe Calcott, Tom Martin and Jack Stockton, while Edinburgh’s sole try came courtesy of John Willans.

Results

Saturday 12 July

SUPER LEAGUE: Edinburgh Giants 4 Halifax Panthers 79; Hull FC 36 Sheffield Eagles 32; Leeds Rhinos 58 Wigan Warriors 16.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Castleford Tigers 78 Hull KR 12; Wakefield Trinity 0 Batley Bulldogs 126.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Widnes Vikings 4 North Wales Crusaders 80.

REGIONAL SOUTH: Bedford Tigers 6 Woodlands Warriors 64.

Sunday 13 July

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: York Knights 10 Bradford Bulls 62.

Fixtures

Saturday 19 July

SUPER LEAGUE: London Roosters v Edinburgh Giants; Wigan Warriors v Hull FC.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Hull KR v York Knights; Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Hereford Harriers v Widnes Vikings; Rochdale Hornets v Warrington Wolves.

REGIONAL SOUTH: Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers; Woodlands Warriors v Medway Dragons.

Sunday 20 July

SUPER LEAGUE: Sheffield Eagles v Leeds Rhinos.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Bradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Salford Red Devils v North Wales Crusaders.