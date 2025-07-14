Wales win Under 16 Four Nations and England take the Under 18 title

UNDER 18

ENGLAND 34 WALES 0

IAN GOLDEN, Halton Farnworth Hornets, Saturday

ENGLAND are the champions!

In a one-sided affair, Zak Bennett opened the home account on ten minutes, after Jake Lerigo had gone close, and Trent Ruddy raced in twelve minutes later.

Dan Wilds was stopped short as Wales hit back, but Max Fleary crossed shortly after the half-hour, the same player adding his third goal.

And the lead was stretched to 24-0 when Fleary converted Walker’s touchdown shortly after the half-hour.

Ethan Gaffney added a try on 52 minutes and victory was wrapped up when Connor Hall dotted down with seven minutes left, Fleary adding another goal.

ENGLAND: Eligh Wilkinson (West Hull), Kieran Horner (King Cross Park), Rio Walker (Millom), Rhomen Alick (Wath Brow Hornets), Ethan Gaffney (Latchford Giants), Will Randall (Eastern Rhinos), Max Fleary (Newsome Panthers), Harrison Dickinson (Newton Storm), Bailey Worthington (Distington), Jake Lerigo (Gateshead Storm), Zak Bennett Halton (Farnworth Hornets), Kier Starkie (Hensingham), Connor Hall (Wigan St Judes). Subs: Xenden Callander (Lowca), Louey Pinkerton (Skirlaugh), Jack Barker (Millom), Trent Ruddy (Barrow Island), Alfie McCulloch (Leigh Miners Rangers), Josh Smith (Brentwood Eels).

WALES: Ethan Williams (Cynon Valley Cavaliers), Alex Richardson (Latchford Giants), Evan Rowlands (North Wales Crusaders), Jack Wilcox (Swansea Rams), Ralf Roberts (Halton Farnworth Hornets), Joshua Gabrielsen (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Dan Wilds (Swansea Rams), Jacob Morris (Cynon Valley Cavaliers), Kyson Rees (Swansea Rams), Ollie Bellavia-Walker (South Wales Jets), Regan Preece (Swansea Rams), Oscar Jones (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Charlie Thomas (Swansea Rams). Subs: Oliver Rees (Swansea Rams), Rhodri Roberts (Swansea Rams), Rhys Hughes (Swansea Rams), James Tucker (Swansea Rams), Bobi Jones (Swansea Rams), Cae Jones (Torfaen Tigers), Reuben Malson (Torfaen Tigers).

Referee: Tyler Topping.

Ireland beat Scotland 44-6 in Dublin.

UNDER 16

ENGLAND 0 WALES 18

IAN GOLDEN, Halton Farnworth Hornets, Saturday

WHO can stop Wales?

The young Dragons won the title for a third successive year with an utterly convincing victory in a game which England had to win to go ahead of the visitors in the final table.

Ioan Herbert gave Wales a fine start, crossing in the sixth minute, and Elis Thomas nipped over just three minutes later, Matthew Clatworthy converting to forge a 10-0 lead.

Evan Benjamin went over on 16 minutes, shortly after England captain Tyce Walmsley had been denied on the last tackle, and there was no way back for England when Clatworthy dotted down as the half-hour beckoned.

It was a notable win as it is believed to be the first time a Wales side have shut out England in a competitive international.

Despite no one scoring in the second half, the match was exciting and competitive from start to finish, with Harry Conway going very close for England.

ENGLAND: Daniel Appleyard (Rochdale Mayfield), Regan Packman (Crosfields), Maverick Rhodes (Queensbury), Rio York (Ulverston), Lewis Walling (Maryport), Dylan Shaw (Oulton Raiders), Mason Hunter (Thatto Heath), Adam Marsh (Orrell St James), Max Mulqueeny (Crosfields), Harry Mikail (Thatto Heath), Alfie Thomas (Siddal), Jaden Denis (Beverley Braves), Tyce Walmsley (Lowca). Subs: William Ashton (Beverley Braves), Harry Conway (Wigan St Judes), Jack Worthington (Wigan St Judes), Rhys Bold (Seaton Rangers), Deen Pattinson (Wath Brow Hornets), Eddie Calvin (Seaton), Billy Joe Towers (Wath Brow Hornets).

WALES: Scott Hewitt (Dewsbury Moor/Thornhill Community Academy), Ioan Herbert (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Gowerton School), Elis Thomas (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Ysgol Gyfun Bro Dur), Evan Benjamin (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Pencoed Comprehensive), Harry Wrigglesworth (Swansea Rams/Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin), Matthew Clatworthy (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Porthcawl Comprehensive), Kelyn Jude-Hobbs (Torfaen Tigers/Croesyceiliog Comprehensive), Will Mathers (Kippax Welfare/Castleford Academy), Zac Nottingham (West Wales Jets/Dyffryn Aman), Tyler Mills (Crosfields/Great Sankey High School), Lewis Mathias (Crosfields/Great Sankey High School), Charlie Eatly (West Wales Jets/Ysgol Gyfun Y Strade), Ed Williams (Seaton Rangers/Cockermouth School). Subs: Charlie Burrows (Torfaen Tigers/West Monmouth), Rhys Wood (Aber Valley Wolves/Heolddu Comprehensive School), Ronan Parry (Orrell/Upholland High School), Eddie Ashman (Kippax Welfare/Harrogate Grammar), Noah Johnson (Aber Valley Wolves/Corpus Christi High), Will Dawkins (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Bryntirion Comprehensive), Jake Leighton (Torfaen Tigers/West Monmouth).

Referee: Jake Berry.

The game in Dublin was won by Ireland, who toppled Scotland 24-8.