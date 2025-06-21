Wheelchair Super League round-up: London Roosters and Halifax Panthers in dramatic draw

LONDON ROOSTERS staged a magnificent comeback to hold HALIFAX PANTHERS to a 40-40 draw in the opening round of the Wheelchair Super League season.

The fixture was a repeat of the previous weekend’s Challenge Cup final, won 46-24 by Halifax.

A feature of London’s route to that game was second-half fightbacks against both Wigan, in the quarter-finals, and Leeds in the semis.

This time they battled from 22 points down on the hour to level things with a final-minute score by the brilliant Joe Coyd, the last of his four-try haul.

But with the final action, Jason Owen missed the conversion from out wide – the Roosters’ only unsuccessful kick of the tie – as the spoils were shared.

Indeed both teams were left to rue a missed goal as player-coach Wayne Boardman failed to slot a penalty early in the second half for Halifax, who were outscored by seven tries to six.

After their early Jack Brown effort was cancelled out by a Jack Linden try and Coyd conversion, the Panthers surged in front with a Rob Hawkins double and Boardman try.

Boardman goaled all those efforts and also scored a penalty before Lewis King’s try on the stroke of half-time made it 12-26 via new kicker Owen.

Coyd narrowed the arrears on the resumption but Boardman improved a second Brown score, while Hawkins struck a penalty shortly after Boardman’s miss.

Hawkins also converted a Finlay O’Neill try, yet his side let the resulting 18-40 lead slip away in the last quarter.

After Owen began the fightback, Coyd scored three successive tries for a dramatic finish.

The other two fixtures weren’t such close affairs, with EDINBURGH GIANTS and SHEFFIELD EAGLES given rough rides on their Super League debuts.

Edinburgh were beaten 6-114 at home to champions LEEDS RHINOS while WIGAN WARRIORS accounted for Sheffield, 80-4.