Daryl Powell confirms in-form forward will leave Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed that the in-form Josh Griffin will leave the Super League club at the end of the season.

Griffin has been one of Wakefield’s key forwards in recent weeks with a number of their high-profile men sat on the sidelines.

And in Trinity’s 16-10 win over Wigan Warriors, the centre-turned-second-row dotted down for an important try just before half-time.

However, in his post-match press conference after the win, Powell revealed that the 35-year-old will depart the DIY Kitchens Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

Powell said: “He won’t be here, he will be doing other bits but I will let him tell you what he’s doing and will be doing.

“He won’t be here next year, he will be somewhere else.”