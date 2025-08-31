Wheelchair Super League round-up: London Roosters and Halifax Panthers win in first play-off round

LONDON ROOSTERS and HALIFAX PANTHERS warmed up nicely for their latest showdown with wins in the opening round of the Super League play-offs.

It was a busy Saturday of action at Manchester’s National Basketball Centre, where London and Halifax are strong favourites to return for the Grand Final on September 28.

The capital club were 52-24 victors against WIGAN WARRIORS before League Leaders’ Shield winners HALIFAX PANTHERS claimed a 134-0 triumph over HULL FC, who are only in the play-offs after Leeds Rhinos’ controversial exclusion for failing to fulfil a fixture.

Joe Coyd was the star for London with six tries and five goals, while there were also try doubles from both Lewis King and Matt Wass plus a Jason Owen goal.

Jack Heggie converted all four of Wigan’s efforts, from Adam Rigby, Toby Burton-Carter (twice) and Scott Trigg-Turner.

Rob Hawkins scored a staggering 62 points for Halifax, consisting of nine tries and 13 goals, while there were seven tries for Jack Brown in their huge win.

Jack Stockton scored three tries, Wayne Boardman grabbed a couple and there were further scores by Joe Calcott, Finlay O’Neill and Jordan Holt. Boardman (three), O’Neill (two) and Stockton (one) added further goals.

Two further play-off rounds take place over the coming weeks, at the University of Nottingham (on Saturday) and Allam Sports Centre in Hull (September 13).

London and Halifax will open the show at 12pm in the East Midlands, in a repeat of the Challenge Cup final – won by the Panthers – and the regular-season draw between the clubs, before Hull face Wigan.

In East Yorkshire the following week, Halifax play Wigan and London take on Hull, with the top two in a mini-table after the three rounds reaching the Grand Final.

Each round is also accompanied by a game involving Super League sides who didn’t make the play-offs.

EDINBURGH GIANTS backed up their first top-flight win a fortnight earlier by beating SHEFFIELD EAGLES again, this time 54-34, in Manchester.

Calum Davidson bagged six tries for the Scottish side, alongside a couple from Stuart Williams and one from John Willans, who also kicked seven goals (Stephen Halsey got two).

Chris Haynes scored a hat-trick in vain for Sheffield, for whom Ben Simpson, Will Brooks and Stephen Reilly also touched down. Simpson kicked two goals, and Joe Wink-Simmonds three.

Leeds play Sheffield this Saturday in Nottingham and then face Edinburgh in Hull.

Results

Tuesday 28 August

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Castleford Tigers 144 Wakefield Trinity 4.

Saturday 30 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Hull FC 0-134 Halifax Panthers; Sheffield Eagles 34 Edinburgh Giants 54; Wigan Warriors 24 London Roosters 52.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Batley Bulldogs 72 Hull KR 16; Castleford Tigers 64 York Knights 18.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: North Wales Crusaders 61 Warrington Wolves 18.

Sunday 31 August

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Bradford Bulls 118 Wakefield Trinity 0.

REGIONAL SOUTH: Woodlands Warriors 30 Gravesend Dynamite 96.

Fixtures

Saturday 6 September

SUPER LEAGUE: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors; London Roosters v Halifax Panthers; Sheffield Eagles v Leeds Rhinos (all at University of Nottingham).

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls.