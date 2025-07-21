Wheelchair Super League round-up: Wigan Warriors beat Hull FC as play-off picture clears

WIGAN WARRIORS defeated struggling HULL FC 54-4 as the Wheelchair Super League top-four picture becomes increasingly clear.

Only three points separated the two teams in last year’s race for the play-offs but a greater gulf was exposed at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Oran Spain scored three of Wigan’s nine tries and Scott Trigg-Turner contributed a couple alongside efforts from Phil Roberts, Jack Heggie, Nathan Roberts and Mel Griffith.

Heggie also goaled eight of them, with Trigg-Turner adding the other conversion.

Hull’s only points came early in the contest, via a Nathan Sherwood try.

Wigan and LEEDS RHINOS are new joint-leaders of the division after taking advantage of Halifax Panthers’ bye week.

Defending champions Leeds won 24-98 at SHEFFIELD EAGLES, while LONDON ROOSTERS’ 66-22 success at home to EDINBURGH GIANTS means there is just a single point between the top four.

Meanwhile history was made before the all-Yorkshire game at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, with the two clubs fielding all-female line-ups for the first such club clash.

Sheffield won the match 32-12 and David Butler, chair of the Eagles Foundation, said: “I’m delighted that yet again Sheffield Eagles are breaking new ground for wheelchair Rugby League, and I’d like to congratulate Leeds Rhinos for playing an equal part in achieving this milestone.

“Since the inception of our wheelchair Rugby League team, we have strived to ensure that we make our club as diverse and as welcoming as possible.

“This game allows us to deliver against the feedback that some players prefer to play in an all-female environment.”

Results

Tuesday 15 July

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Wakefield Trinity 4 Castleford Tigers 118.

Saturday 19 July

SUPER LEAGUE: London Roosters 66 Edinburgh Giants 22; Wigan Warriors 54 Hull FC 4.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Hull KR 24 York Knights 32.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Hereford Harriers 94 Widnes Vikings 2; Rochdale Hornets 88 Warrington Wolves 24.

Sunday 20 July

SUPER LEAGUE: Sheffield Eagles 24 Leeds Rhinos 98.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Bradford Bulls 70 Batley Bulldogs 44.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Salford Red Devils 12 North Wales Crusaders 78.

REGIONAL SOUTH: Brentwood Eels 80 Bedford Tigers 16.

Fixtures

Saturday 26 July

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Widnes Vikings v Hereford Harriers.

Sunday 27 July

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils.

Table

Leeds Rhinos 6 pts

Wigan Warriors 6 pts

Halifax Panthers 5 pts

London Roosters 5 pts

Hull FC 2 pts

Sheffield Eagles 0 pts

Edinburgh Giants 0 pts