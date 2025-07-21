NRLW round-up: Sydney Roosters the last unbeaten side as rivals fall

THREE rounds in, SYDNEY ROOSTERS are the only side with three wins after holding off a late surge by previously flawless BRISBANE BRONCOS to win 30-26.

Jasmin Strange, Taira Naividi and Odesa Pule tries, all converted by Jocelyn Kelleher on a perfect day from the tee, put the visiting Roosters 18-0 ahead after only twelve minutes.

And while Tamika Upton responded with a double, the first of Olivia Kernick’s two tries helped make it 24-10 at half-time.

Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala and Lauren Dam scores (both converted by Romy Teitzel, adding to one in the first period) threatened a Broncos comeback.

But their final effort from Kerri Johnson, after Kenrick’s second and a Jessica Sergis sinbinning for a professional foul, came too late.

The other of the three sides to start the round with a 100 percent record, CANTERBURY BULLDOGS, were beaten 18-14 at home to ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS after Kasey Reh’s last-minute match-winner.

The scores had been tied for half an hour with Monica Tagoai, Adi Vani Buleki (goaled by Tayla Preston) and Andie Robinson tries cancelling out four-pointers from India Bostock, Keele Browne and Hannah Southwell, the first converted by Racine McGregor.

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS are third after early tries from Kayla Romaniuk, Yasmin Clydsdale, Tess Staines and Tenika Willison helped them defeat visitors NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 36-20.

Jules Kirkpatrick and Evah McEwen added to their tally in the second half, Jesse Southwell converting all six tries.

Payton Takimoana’s hat-trick was in vain for the Warriors, as were a Michaela Burke try and two Patricia Maliepo goals.

PARRAMATTA EELS jumped five places to fourth thanks to a thumping 46-12 victory at CANBERRA RAIDERS.

Rachael Pearson scored the last of their eight tries, after Reuben Cherrington, Martha Matabele, Rory Owen (two), Mahalia Murphy, Tess McWilliams and Chloe Jackson crossed, and converted seven of them.

Madison Bartlett bagged two tries, and Leianne Tufaga one, for bottom-placed Canberra.

The only other side yet to taste victory this season are WESTS TIGERS, despite Caitlin Turnbull’s hat-trick establishing a 12-6 lead over GOLD COAST TITANS early in the second half.

Sienna Lofipo, Georgia Grey and Ivana Lolesio tries, plus two Lauren Brown conversions (adding to the first-half improvement of Jaime Chapman’s score) and a penalty-goal, secured a 24-12 success for travelling Gold Coast.

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS also triumphed from behind, 16-14 at CRONULLA SHARKS, thanks to Jasmine Peters’ try on the hour.

Krystal Blackwell and Makenzie Weale tries, goaled by Emma Manzelmann and Rosie Kelly respectively, put them 12-4 ahead at half-time, but Georgia Ravics’ second touchdown, after a Cassie Staples effort converted by Georgia Hannaway, meant they had to win the hard way.

Results

Saturday, July 19

Canberra Raiders 12 Parramatta Eels 46

Canterbury Bulldogs 14 St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Cronulla Sharks 14 North Queensland Cowboys 16

Sunday 20 July

Wests Tigers 12 Gold Coast Titans 24

Brisbane Broncos 26 Sydney Roosters 30

Newcastle Knights 36 New Zealand Warriors 20

Fixtures

Saturday, July 26

New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans (3.45am)

Sydney Roosters v Canterbury Bulldogs (6.15am)

North Queensland Cowboys v Canberra Raiders (8.15am)

Sunday, July 27

Parramatta Eels v Newcastle Knights (3.00am)

St George Illawarra Dragons v Brisbane Broncos (4.45am)

Cronulla Sharks v Wests Tigers (9.15am)

(All UK time, all on Sky Sports and Watch NRL)

Table

Sydney Roosters 6 pts

Brisbane Broncos 4 pts

Newcastle Knights 4 pts

Parramatta Eels 4 pts

Canterbury Bulldogs 4 pts

St George Illawarra Dragons 4 pts

North Queensland Cowboys 4 pts

Cronulla Sharks 2 pts

New Zealand Warriors 2 pts

Gold Coast Titans 2 pts

Wests Tigers 0 pts

Canberra Raiders 0 pts