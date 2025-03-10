Whitehaven captain hailed for ‘massive achievement’

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray couldn’t be happier for his skipper Jordan Burns, who has made his 150th career appearance.

The league game against Keighley yesterday (Sunday, March 9) was the 29-year-old’s 112th in a Whitehaven shirt, with the other 38 appearances coming for Workington in 2023 and 2024.

Versatile back Burns returned for a second spell with his hometown club ahead of this season – he was previously there between 2014 and 2019 – linking back up with former Workington coach Murray, who brought him back into the professional game after a period playing for Kells in the NCL.

“It’s a massive achievement for Jordan,” said Murray. “He’s a great lad and I was so pleased when he decided to join me here after working together at Workington.

“He’s a leader, he’s passionate, he’s vocal and he’s committed. He’s a winner as well, whatever he’s doing he wants to win and he’s a great person too.

“He never takes a backwards step so I’m delighted he’s joined us so he’s very special to have in this group.

“He’s a Whitehaven lad as well, so to mark his 150th career appearance at home, with his hometown club, I don’t think it gets much better than that.”