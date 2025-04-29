Whitehaven captain Jordan Burns ‘devastated’ but upbeat after horror injury

WHITEHAVEN captain Jordan Burns has thanked the Rugby League family for their support following the horror injury he sustained in the Good Friday derby against Workington which is set to leave him on the sidelines for at least the next three months.

The fullback was taken to hospital in an ambulance and revealed he sustained three major fractures in an eye socket, several minor fractures and a damaged cheekbone.

The 29-year-old revealed the detail around his injuries in an interview with Jordan Weir.

Burns said: “It’s a contact sport, we all know what we’re getting ourselves into. These things happen. It was a freak accident. I don’t really know what I hit my head on. I know there was no malice in it. Accidents happen, it’s one of those things.

“I’m devastated. I’m going to be out for a while now. I’ve spoken to the specialist, and the various fractures are damaging the muscle around the eye so I’m struggling to look up.

“My cheekbone has caved in so I’m going to be needing an operation for a plate to be put in. I will be given a rundown on whether I’m going to need further surgery on my eye, so it’s fingers crossed now.

“I’m looking at twelve to 16 weeks before I can start doing contact again, and it’s heartbreaking for me really.

“I’ve been enjoying it this year. The team has been doing great and I’m just hoping I can be around the lads and they can carry on their form without me on the field.

“If I can manage to get back before the end of season, even if it’s just for one or two games, I’ll be doing everything I can.

“The big thing for me is it’s time for me to regroup. It gives me the opportunity to come back bigger and better, so I can be the best I can be for the club.

“I’m only on a one-year deal but it’s definitely not the end down here for me. I’ll be speaking to the club about next year and will go from there.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has messaged me – friends, family and fans. The response I’ve had has been phenomenal.

“The response from Workington has been brilliant. The response from Whitehaven has showed what the club is about this year and it’s made me realise the club as a whole is getting that feeling back, the buzz that we’re all together.

“I just want to thank everybody for the messages I’ve had.”