Refereeing appointments revealed for Super League Magic Weekend

THE Super League Magic Weekend is upon this weekend and what a round of action it promises to be.
The action kicks off on Saturday afternoon when Leigh Leopards take on Catalans Dragons before Hull KR and Salford Red Devils take the middle berth and St Helens and Leeds Rhinos round things off at night.
On Sunday, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC are first up, with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves filling the middle spot and Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity rounding off the weekend.
But, who will officiate the six fixtures?
Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons
03rd May, KO: 15:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
03rd May, KO: 17:15
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: L. Seal
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
03rd May, KO: 19:30
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: N. Horton
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
04th May, KO: 13:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: T. Jones
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
04th May, KO: 15:15
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity
04th May, KO: 17:30
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: T. Jones
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes