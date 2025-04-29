Refereeing appointments revealed for Super League Magic Weekend

THE Super League Magic Weekend is upon this weekend and what a round of action it promises to be.

The action kicks off on Saturday afternoon when Leigh Leopards take on Catalans Dragons before Hull KR and Salford Red Devils take the middle berth and St Helens and Leeds Rhinos round things off at night.

On Sunday, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC are first up, with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves filling the middle spot and Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity rounding off the weekend.

But, who will officiate the six fixtures?

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

03rd May, KO: 15:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

03rd May, KO: 17:15

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: L. Seal

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

03rd May, KO: 19:30

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

04th May, KO: 13:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: T. Jones

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

04th May, KO: 15:15

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

04th May, KO: 17:30

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: T. Jones

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes