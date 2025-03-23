Whitehaven cling on to win thriller with Rochdale Hornets

WHITEHAVEN 24 ROCHDALE HORNETS 20

JORDAN WEIR, Ortus REC, Sunday

WHITEHAVEN secured their back-to-back wins for the first time under Anthony Murray, holding on in the dying seconds of the game to end Rochdale’s unbeaten start to the season by the narrowest of margins.

Dan Nixon knocked on after the hooter as the Hornets attempted to snatch at least a draw with a moment akin to the famous ‘Wide to West’ try almost a quarter of a century ago.

Despite that, it seemed that Haven could have a comfortable afternoon, finding themselves three scores up after the opening half-hour and looking in control despite an error-strewn encounter from both sides.

It was an afternoon for grabbing first Haven tries as their two opening scorers did so. Jake Pearce barged over from short range with the prop running onto a drop-off pass, then Cameron Brown offloaded into the waiting hands of fellow Aussie Luke Collins, who wrestled free from several would-be tacklers before touching down.

Brown failed to add the first conversion in blustery conditions but succeeded with the second.

The game could have been over as a contest before the half-hour mark as Whitehaven continued to strike while the iron was hot and Connor Holliday – the only member of last season’s squad still at the club – grabbed their third try.

However, an error from the kick-off gave the visiting Hornets an opportunity and they scored two tries before half-time to reduce the deficit.

Veteran Duane Straugheir was the benefactor of a Jordan Andrade offload and found space on the right-hand side of the field to cross the line, then Myles Harrop reduced the deficit even further just before the hooter sounded, outmanoeuvring the Haven defence to cross on the left edge close the touchline.

Max Flanagan failed to add the goal to either try, with the ever-increasing wind making it difficult for the kickers.

The second half was like a see-saw with both sides having periods on top before the final exciting finish after the hooter.

Haven extended their advantage through the boot of Brown following a penalty for holding down, which saw Straugheir spend ten minutes in the sinbin, before Ethan Bickerdike had a try ruled out after collecting a Brown grubber from an offside position.

Rochdale, looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign, hit back through Flanagan. Gregg McNally looked to have been wrapped up against his hometown side before the ball fell to the floor and Flanagan was the quickest to react.

The halfback added the conversion for the first time in the afternoon to reduce the deficit to four points at 18-14.

However, after conceding a goal-line drop-out Hornets were unable to stop Ellison Holgate touching down for his first try in a Whitehaven shirt. The hooker looked to have no options on the final tackle but managed to latch onto a short grubber kick from only a few meters out.

And the visitors weren’t done, scoring the try of the game with just over five minutes left to make it a nail-biting finish.

The ball was shifted right to left through the hands of Lewis Else to Harrop, who got his arm free and found Luke Forber on the touchline. Forber ran down the left-hand touchline before finding McNally on his shoulder and, beating the attempt from Jordan Burns to knock the ball down and with Flanagan tagging on the goal, the gap was reduced to four points once more.

Then came the dramatic finish to the game, Harlem Globetrotters stuff with the ball which ended with a McNally kick for Nixon. Jay Weatherill, who had been down injured moments earlier, recovered and hobbled to put pressure on his opposite number, force the error and secure the two points in the most dramatic of circumstances.

GAMESTAR: Ellison Holgate made an impact from the bench, not least with his first try in Whitehaven colours.

GAMEBREAKER: Jay Weatherill’s last-ditch effort to deny Dan Nixon on the final play of the game.

MATCHFACTS

WHITEHAVEN

1 Jordan Burns

5 Jay Weatherill

3 Chris Taylor

4 Ethan Bickerdike

2 Mitchell Todd

20 Cameron Brown

7 Jack Newbegin

8 Jake Pearce

14 Luke Collins

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

16 Brad Brennan

9 Ellison Holgate

17 Tom McKinney

18 Aaron Turnbull

Tries: Pearce (8), Collins (22), Holliday (27), Holgate (62)

Goals: Brown 4/5

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

2 Dan Nixon

21 Ben Will

4 Myles Harrop

5 Luke Forber

14 Max Flanagan

7 Lewis Else

27 Toby Brannan

23 Morgan Punchard

10 Luke Nelmes

11 Deane Meadows

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

29 Oli Burton

19 Jaden Dayes

16 Jordan Andrade

17 Ben Killan

Tries: Straugheir (30), Harrop (39), Flanagan (58), McNally (74)

Goals: Flanagan 2/4

Sin bin: Straugheir (48) – holding down

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 16-4, 16-8; 18-8, 18-14, 24-14, 24-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match

Whitehaven: Ellison Holgate; Hornets: Myles Harrop

Penalty count: 9-8

Half-time: 16-8

Referee: Arryn Belafonte

Attendance: 859