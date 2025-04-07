Whitehaven coach sad to see demise of Cornwall after being final opponents

WHITEHAVEN will go down in history as the last team to face Cornwall in a professional match after their 78-6 victory there.

Coach Anthony Murray has passed his well wishes to the Choughs, after admitting his sadness at the sudden withdrawal of the club from League One.

He said: “We enjoyed the Cornwall trip, we got a lot out of it in terms of how well we played. It was good to see us executing training-pitch plays, and the boys taking note of the preview and making those opportunities.

“I thought our core skill improved a lot and we had worked on that in the week. A lot of preparation went in to the weekend, so we were delighted to get the win and have a good trip home.

“I’m really sad that it’s happened. The three seasons they’ve been in, they’ve always held their own, especially at home, and they’ve picked up some scalps on their way.

“The trip down there is a good one, it’s a good experience, they’ve really embraced it and when you go down there as a team, it’s a vocal crowd.

“The hospitality there is top-drawer and I’m disappointed for the players, but massively disappointed for Beachy (John Beach, the general manager) and Mike Abbott (the coach) and the volunteers who have been at the club for a long time and really put their heart and soul in to making it work.

“Knowing Beachy and Mike, they’ll have a team running in the Southern Conference League maybe, I’m not too sure, but I really hope rugby in Cornwall stays alive.

“I think it’s been a great concept, I’m just really sad for everybody involved and wish them well.”