North Wales Crusaders’ wait for home game continues as coach ‘gutted’ for Cornwall

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS are having to wait even longer for a home game after the plug was pulled on their scheduled match against Cornwall following the Choughs’ withdrawal from League One.

With the fixture schedule already suffering from an odd number of teams and numerous cup weekends, it has created further continuity problems for coaches trying to build into the season.

Carl Forster’s side had a month between their trip to Dewsbury on February 23 and their next game at Goole on March 23, and will now have another two weekends off before travelling to Midlands Hurricanes on Saturday, April 19.

The coach said: “I’m gutted things have turned out the way they have, not just from our point of view, but also with a thought to Cornwall as it’s never nice to see people lose their jobs.

“I’m sat there Wednesday preparing a training session ready for Sunday and I get a message that Cornwall have pulled out of the league. It came as a huge shock, and the lads are really disappointed.

“I think we’re doing it really tough at the moment, the schedule just isn’t allowing us to gain momentum, we’ve had three weeks off, played a game, two weeks off, play another and so on, it’s not easy on the boys.

“You look at it as well, I think we’ve played six games so far, five of which have been away, now it’s another away trip to Midlands, so I think it’s something for the powers at be to look at in future as the schedule, in my opinion, could have been worked out a little better.

“That draws a line under it now though, I’ve said my piece, and you won’t ever find me using that as an excuse. We’re just players and staff who naturally want to be playing games.”