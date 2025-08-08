Whitehaven ‘doing it tough’ as injuries continue to bite

WHITEHAVEN could only name a 19-man squad for last Sunday’s high-scoring defeat to Rochdale but coach Anthony Murray is staying positive about the opportunities it creates for others.

Experienced centre Chris Taylor has been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury sustained in the recent game against Goole and he was joined on the sidelines by Brad Brennan, who picked up a hip injury against Keighley.

Jack Newbegin was still missing through concussion protocol and forward Tom Farren has an ankle issue.

Luke Collins, who had to go to hospital after the recent defeat to Goole with a throat issue, is due to have a scan on that injury on Tuesday with the hope he will get the all clear to return to action.

Murray also lost the availability of on-loan half-back Joe Lowe, with parent club Rochdale deciding he couldn’t play against them.

Murray said: “We’re very grateful for Rochdale in allowing us to take Joe on loan and it’s their right to decide whether Joe plays or not. It just gives an opportunity for someone else.

“Chris (Taylor) played in the Workington game through some pain, had a scan and he’ll be out for the rest of the season. The last thing you want is a player needing an operation to get right, and he doesn’t need that, so hopefully with treatment and rehab he’ll get back and we’ll see him in the not-too-distant future.

“We’re doing it tough at the moment, but that’s sport, that’s rugby. That’s why you pick a squad of 24 or whatever at the start of the season and we’re certainly utilising all those players and we’ll carry on doing that.

“It opens a door for people to play, which is always my intention. You get to a point in the season where you want to rotate the squad a little bit coming to the business end and looking at the different options available to us. I think it’s a positive giving players options and the opportunity to play themselves in to a contract for next year.”