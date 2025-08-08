Luke Cresswell calls for Barrow Raiders ‘character’ ahead of another tough road trip

BARROW RAIDERS fullback Luke Cresswell insists he and his teammates are ready to dig in and make light of the miles as they prepare to take to the road once more to face Oldham on Sunday.

Having made the 600-mile round trip to Wimbledon to lose 18-10 to London Broncos last weekend, it’s ‘only’ 200 to Boundary Park and back, with Paul Crarey’s side aiming to defy a glut of injuries and maintain their play-off hopes.

Having played for his hometown club since 2016, the 30-year-old, who was signed from amateurs Barrow Island, is well used to away days, pointing out: “It’s part and parcel of playing for a team from our area.

“We’re used to doing it, and we’ve had lads out various times all through the season so far but still picked up some good wins, so we’ll get on with it and try to show a bit of character.”

Barrow lost 34-14 at home to Toulouse, who were in second spot, following a 26-12 defeat at leaders York, and both Cresswell and coach Crarey were keen to take the positives.

“There were some things we did really well, but at other times, we weren’t quite on it, and against a good full-time team like Toulouse, you will get punished,” added Cresswell.

“They are good with the high kicks, and me and (winger) Tee Ritson were kept busy, and that pins you back and restricts you in yardage, and means you are often on the back foot.”

Crarey said: “We were without Ryan Johnston and lost Alex Bishop in the warm-up, so had to move Matty Costello, and that left us with only one experienced halfback (Brad Walker).

“Tee (Ritson) was struggling to get through the game, and Tom Walker took a knock, but I thought we put in a brave effort and their two tries late on led to a scoreline we didn’t really deserve.”

Barrow are mourning former player and coach Tommy Dawes, who has died aged 86.