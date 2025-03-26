Whitehaven launch fundraising drive for new stadium screen

WHITEHAVEN are hoping a fundraising drive for a new outdoor LED screen will open the club back up to the community.

A recent target to raise £3,500 for a new scoreboard was surpassed, which led to the club thinking bigger.

Adding a big screen to the ground could open up the possibility to hold family cinema nights, show live football and rugby matches and raise further money for the club.

Volunteer Lee Butterworth said: “We put a post out thanking people and there were a lot of comments saying we should keep it going for the large outdoor LED screen.

“When I came to the club to help out I said to the board that we need a big screen which would bring money into the club and the board said they had been trying to get one for a while.

“We’ve had a chat and we are nearly halfway to towards getting enough for a LED screen and it makes sense to keep going with this in the hope of raising enough money.

“Getting the big screen will go a long way to keep helping the club stay sustainable long term.

“If we don’t hit the target we will make a promise that we will buy the scoreboard then any extra money will be spent on things to bring extra revenue into the club or improve the ground.”