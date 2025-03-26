Goole Vikings’ ground switch no issue for Scott Taylor

GOOLE VIKINGS coach Scott Taylor looked at the positives from having to play their game against Dewsbury away from their usual home ground.

With stadium redevelopment work at the Victoria Pleasure Ground moving into its next phase, Goole were forced to play at Westfield Banks, home of Goole Rugby Union Club.

Rugby League’s newest professional club had already used the venue for training as they continue to build their fanbase after joining League One.

Taylor said: “Playing at the union ground didn’t change much for me. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t be at the VPG, but that work needs to happen.

“The most important thing is that the game was still in Goole, so hopefully we won’t have lost any of our supporters, who have been amazing so far this season.

“Goole RU have been fantastic in hosting us, not just for this game but for training as well.”

The stadium redevelopment project includes a new two-storey pavilion, 3G pitch and new floodlights.