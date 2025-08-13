Whitehaven looking to finish difficult season on a high

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray is welcoming players back to his squad as he looks to finish the season on a high.

Hooker Luke Collins, props Aaron Turnbull and Brad Brennan and halfback Jack Newbegin all returned to the squad for Sunday’s victory against Midlands Hurricanes – only their fifth of the league season.

So did on-loan halfback Joe Lowe, having missed the previous match against his parent club Rochdale.

Murray said: “It’s good to have bodies to come back in. It’s nice to be able to put a recognised halfback partnership out.

“We want to finish our season strongly and get some reward for the efforts the lads have been putting in. We’re playing with confidence and hopefully we can get what we want out of games.”