England debutant confident of Leeds Rhinos bounce back

LEEDS RHINOS’ England debutant Ruby Bruce feels confident going into the last five games of the league season and knows her club have it in them to bounce back from defeat by Wigan last time out and hit the play-offs with a decent run of form behind them.

The Rhinos return to action with a trip to Barrow on Sunday, then face consecutive away games against Leigh, Warrington and Huddersfield, before ending the regular season with a home tie against reigning champions York.

“We just need to practise more in training the things we know we have to put into matches,” Bruce told the club website.

“We have to make sure we have a good week in training. We know what we have to do and if we stick to our processes, we should be all good.”

Bruce earned her first England call-up after featuring for Yorkshire in the previous weekend’s Origin fixture, and despite being on the losing side against Lancashire, it was an opportunity she enjoyed – especially as she was then named on the bench to face Wales in Saturday’s 62-0 win in Neath.

“It was good to play with different players from different clubs and not have a specific way of playing,” added Bruce, who set up a try for her Rhinos teammate Bella Sykes in the Origin victory.

“It was nice seeing new combinations and what it’s like when you can just play simple rugby.

“My body felt how much more intense that game was the next day, so it was a good test for what was next.”