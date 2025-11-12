Whitehaven re-sign leading amateur player for second spell

WHITEHAVEN have re-signed forward Lewis Brown from local amateur side Seaton Rangers.

Brown previously played for Haven between 2017 and 2019, making 25 appearances, and went on to have a three-match spell with rivals Workington Town in 2021.

The 27-year-old returns to the professional ranks after lifting both the Cumberland league and cup titles with Seaton this year as captain.

Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lewis on board.

“He’s had a taste of the professional game before, and to see him go back into the community, reset, rebuild and put together the season he’s just had shows a lot about his character and hunger.

“He’s been outstanding for his community club this year and his performances have been consistently strong.”

Meanwhile, hooker Josh Blinkorn has signed a new two-year deal with Whitehaven, having playing eight times last season following a move from Millom.