England trio up for IRL Wheelchair Golden Boot

ENGLAND stars Jack Brown, Nathan Collins and Rob Hawkins have been selected on the longlist for this year’s IRL Wheelchair Golden Boot.

They are among seven players in contention for the award following England’s 2-0 Ashes series win over Australia down under.

Brown won the inaugural Wheelchair Golden Boot in 2019 and Hawkins claimed the prize last year, while Collins could win it for the first time.

There was a sizable influence on the second game in particular from Brown, scoring two tries and helping to create several others as England came from behind to win 48-42.

Collins was key to victory in the first Test, scoring two tries and four goals in a 56-28 victory.

Hawkins was consistently strong across both matches, scoring five tries and five goals in total.

Two of the defeated Australia players have been recognised for their efforts during the Ashes, with Bayley McKenna and Zac Schumacher nominated.

Ireland also have two players in Golden Boot contention following May’s Celtic Cup triumph, plus a further autumn win over Scotland.

Across three games this year, Peter Johnston scored eight tries and 16 goals while Joe Calcott registered 10 tries and five goals.

Calcott’s nomination makes it three Halifax Panthers players on the list, alongside Brown and Hawkins, continuing the club’s strong association with the international award.

All four winners to date, also including Seb Bechara (2022) and Jérémy Bourson (2023), have previously represented the club.

There are no French names on the list because the second-ranked wheelchair nation have played no international fixtures this year.

Like the men’s and women’s equivalent, the Wheelchair Golden Boot will be decided by an expert judging panel.