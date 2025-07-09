Whitehaven re-sign Swinton Lions playmaker on loan

WHITEHAVEN have re-signed fullback or halfback Dan Abram from League One rivals Swinton Lions on loan.

Abram, who started his career with Barrow Raiders, played for Haven during the 2018 season, scoring ten tries and kicking 95 goals in 28 appearances.

After spells with Rochdale Hornets and Oldham, Abram has been with Swinton since 2022.

He has played 84 times for the Lions but hasn’t been selected for any of their past three matches.

While Swinton are third in the table, Whitehaven are seventh with four wins and a draw from eleven matches.