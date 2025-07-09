Mark Applegarth supporting York Knights’ ambition for top academy system

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth is fully in favour of the ambitious club’s plans to establish a top-line Academy system.

That was part of the thinking behind his predecessor Andrew Henderson’s switch to head of operations and development midway through 2024.

That enabled Applegarth to resurrect a head-coaching career that had started at Wakefield in 2023.

But before that, he put in long service within Trinity’s youth system before taking charge of the club’s reserve team and working as assistant coach of the firsts.

Now the 40-year-old is aiming to keep York right up among the Championship contenders while keeping a close eye on the progressive club’s continuing efforts to expand its player production line.

The work of the Knights in spreading the sport in the north and east of Yorkshire by focusing on junior and community club growth through the work of their foundation has been noted.

Harrogate, Selby and Scarborough have all been targeted, while the ultimate aim is to make an elite Academy in York the pinnacle of a wide-reaching system.

“I have always been passionate about youth development,” explained Applegarth.

“The club is doing great work at a number of age levels, and Hendo has been on with the project to set up an Academy.

“If you look at Super League since its formation (in 1996), the four winners each have a great youth system.

“You want players who have the DNA of the organisation built into them and take pride in the club.

“You want to build that star quality around them, and rather than keep on bringing players in from outside, nurturing homegrown talent is the way forward.

“It takes a good five to ten years to see the fruits of your labour, but for me, it’s essential that if you want to be a full-time Super League club, you have a flourishing youth pathway.

“At some stage, you have to take the first steps towards one, and we have done that.”