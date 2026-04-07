Whitehaven urged to extend James Newton’s coaching stint

WHITEHAVEN prop Jordan Thomson stepped away from the semi-professional game reflecting on 100 appearances at club level and urging the Ortus REC outfit to stick with James Newton as coach.

Former Haven and Workington Town hooker Newton, 34, took interim charge following the departure of Anthony Murray, who is at the Swinton Lions helm, on March 11.

Newton (pictured) , whose playing career was ended by a serious neck injury sustained in September 2024, had been an assistant coach, and will be at the helm for a fourth match when the West Cumbrians visit Goole Vikings on Sunday.

He is working with a largely inexperienced squad, now without the 33-year-old Thomson, who played for amateur side Hensingham before starting the first of his two Haven stints in August 2018.

The Cumbria representative player (he featured in the 28-12 win over Jamaican in 2022) was at Workington from 2021 to 2024, playing 62 times for them, before returning to Haven ahead of last season, after Murray, one of his mentors, made the same move.

Thomson’s 38th and final Haven appearance, taking him to three figures at club level overall, was in the 22-14 home Good Friday derby defeat by Workington.

That followed a 20-20 draw at home to Midlands Hurricanes and 52-20 defeat at North Wales Crusaders under Newton, who is highly rated by Thomson, who has stepped back due to a nagging lower back injury and other commitments.

“I hope the club stick with James,” he said. “He is a great operator and in my opinion, a coach for the future.

“He is very switched on, he knows the game, particularly at Championship level and in this area, and he is a great at managing people.

“I have taken my decision after talking to him and a few other people I trust and respect, and I’m grateful for the way he has dealt with me.

“It was a hard decision, but I have been struggling with the injury and commitment side, because at this level, you need to have both feet in.”